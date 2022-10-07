Election workers needed in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Board of Elections needs registered voters to serve as election workers during early voting (Oct. 27 through Nov. 3) and at polling places for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial general election. Voters who speak Amharic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Korean, Vietnamese, and other languages are needed. Voters who are fluent in both English and Spanish are especially needed in each polling place to meet the requirements of the 1975 Voting Rights Act. Volunteers can earn up to $1,830 as a stipend depending on the position and number of days served.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Mail-in ballot canvass to begin next weekend

The pre-election canvass of mail-in ballots for the general election will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Montgomery County Board of Elections office. Mail-in ballots are counted in a public process by bipartisan teams of voters. Canvass dates will be added to the schedule, based on the available volume of Mail-in ballots for pre- and post-Election Day canvassing. The detailed schedule will be available on the Montgomery County Board of Elections website at 777vote.org. The canvass will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Board of Elections web page. The results of pre-election canvasses will be withheld until the polls close on Election Day.

[Montgomery County Board of Elections]

Large number of Maryland teachers are quitting

Scores of Maryland public school teachers are leaving their posts, and their departures are creating shortages throughout the state’s education system.

In the last academic school year, 9.1% of Maryland teachers left the profession altogether, according to the state Department of Education. Consequently, at the beginning of this year, county school systems across the state reported hundreds of teacher vacancies they needed to fill.

In an effort to quickly staff classrooms and retain teachers, some school districts are raising wages.

[Maryland Matters]