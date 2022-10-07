There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte.

Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:

Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac)

Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping center in Potomac. The Montgomery County location at 11321 Seven Locks Road is the second for the bakery, which also has a location in Georgetown.

Menu items include cakes, macarons, eclairs, croissants and breads. The bakery also serves various types of crepes with fillings such as powdered sugar, Nutella and strawberries; waffles are also served with the same three options on top.

The bakery’s menu also features savory crepes with fillings such as cheese, ham and a sunny side egg or Boursin cheese, avocado, smoked salmon and chives. There is also a savory waffle option that includes smoked salmon, avocado and Boursin cheese.

The bakery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery (Chevy Chase)

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery, which has three other locations in the Washington, D.C., area, opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase in April.

Junction offers pastries and desserts such as pear or butter croissants, pumpkin maple cinnamon rolls, cheddar chive biscuits, garlic pull breads, banana paleo muffins, chocolate chip cookies, red velvet cookies, New York-style cheesecakes, espresso cakes and lemon cakes.

Junction also has a full breakfast, brunch and all-day menu featuring items such as brioche French toast, biscuits and gravy, huevos rancheros, tofu stir fry, sesame kale salad and a turkey avocado BLT.

Junction is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends for brunch.

Laduree Paris (Bethesda)

French bakery Laduree Paris, which has 13 national locations, opened on Bethesda Row in June.

The bakery specialties include macarons, eclairs, small layer cakes and croissants. The bakery also offers gift boxes of chocolates and macarons.

Located at 4804 Bethesda Ave., the bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The business also has another Bethesda location at Westfield Montgomery mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. It is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Maman (Bethesda)

Maman, a New York-based French bakery, opened in June at 7140 Bethesda Lane in Bethesda.

The bakery offers pastries and sweets including hazelnut croissant bars, vegan pumpkin spice load cake, regular and vegan croissants, almond croissants, bacon cheddar scones, vegan snickerdoodle cookies and Nutella beignets.

Maman is perhaps most famous for its Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are made with almonds, macadamia nuts, walnuts and dark chocolate, according to its website. The cookies were one of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” in 2017.

The bakery also sells sandwiches such as “daniella’s caprese panini” or “camille’s hummus tartine,” along with soups, salads and breakfast items.

Maman’s breakfast menu includes a croissant sandwich, a daily quiche or a smashed avocado tartine.

Maman is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. The kitchen closes at 4 p.m. daily.

Paris in Town (Bethesda)

Paris in Town bakery and café opened on Bethesda Row at 4903 Cordell Ave. in April.

Menu items include croissants, apple Danish, almond croissants and crepes with various toppings including Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, honey and lemon. Paris in Town’s menu also features breakfast and lunch tartines, baguettes and macarons.

Paris in Town filled a vacancy created when Fuse Taco closed in July 2019. The company has another location in North Palm Beach, Florida.

The bakery and café is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.