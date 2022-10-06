Multiple organizations asking for transparency in lawsuit involving police disciplinary records

Several groups in Montgomery County that advocate for police transparency are asking a county judge to reconsider a decision to seal legal briefs and arguments about an officer’s discplinary files, an early test of Anton’s law in Maryland.

Lawyers of the county’s police union, with the county’s consent, asked the court to hide the officer’s name and records from the public. Now, the Washington Post and other organizations are challenging the court’s decision, saying the information is in the public interest. [Washington Post]

Metro Red Line trains running every 10 minutes this weekend, an improvement from last weekend

Metro will run trains on the Red Line every 10 minutes this weekend, after they were running every 15 minutes the weekend prior.

Riders should expect fewer planned distruptions on the system, other than the Blue and Yellow lines, which are undergoing significant work. [DCist]

Fire and Rescue battalion chief describes aiding Florida after Hurricane Ian

Chase Fabrizio, a battalion chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, has been busy during the response in Florida after Hurricane Ian caused signficant damage and was the deadliest hurricane in the state in many years.

Sometimes, the job is providing human comfort while searching through the rubble and remnants of the storm, Fabrizio said. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 75 degrees

