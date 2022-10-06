Brookside Nature Center was Montgomery County’s first nature center and has served as a staple in the community for 60 years. In celebration of its years of service, Montgomery Parks announced it will hold free programs and activities from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Brookside Nature Center, located within Wheaton Regional Park at 1400 Glenallen Ave. in Wheaton, has served the community by educating the public and introducing people to environmental stewardship, according to a news release from Montgomery Parks.

“Generations of Montgomery County residents and visitors from around the world have visited Brookside Nature Center over the last 60 years and learned about the flora and fauna of the county,” Suzanne Bode, the nature center’s manager, said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community for the next 60 years.”

The celebration’s programs and activities will include singing “Happy birthday” and eating cake at 1 p.m., Nature Story Time from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., s’mores around a campfire at 5:30 p.m., and crafts and a memory activity table that will be available throughout the event.

Although the celebration is free, two events require advanced registration: A live critter feeding from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. and Nature Story Time.

The first 100 visitors will receive a souvenir, according to the release.

The nature center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. The park area is open daily from dawn to dusk.