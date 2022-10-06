Two restaurants and another expected to open this fall are helping to create a breakfast oasis in the downtown Silver Spring area with offerings of breakfast bowls, breakfast burritos and cronut sandwiches.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club will soon open in downtown Silver Spring.

The Breakfast Club is expected to open by the beginning of November, offering an upscale breakfast dining experience at 8240 Fenton St. with the slogan “Eat local,” as most of the menu items are locally sourced, according to owner Jason Miskiri.

The breakfast menu is expected to include options such as house-made waffles and pancakes; an oxtail hash comprised of potatoes and oxtail; cronut (a cross between a croissant and a donut) sandwiches featuring eggs and thick-cut turkey bacon; vegan sweet potato pancakes; and lambchops and eggs.

Brunch and breakfast items, including mimosas, will be served all day.

Miskiri said opening the Breakfast Club is about “making sure residents [and] people in the area can come outside and take a quick walk to get some breakfast and walk back home. We just need to push that for all the local businesses: Try to eat local whenever you can.”

Zinnia

Zinnia, located at 9201 Colesville Road, features a restaurant, which recently opened its renovated its dining room, a tavern, a beer garden and a café, which serves breakfast.

In early September, Zinnia opened its upscale dining room at 9201 Colesville Road, featuring ingredients sourced from its garden of organic raised beds. The newly renovated dining room has multiple updates including a new bar.

Breakfast is offered through Zinnia Café, which has menu items such as breakfast toast featuring avocado, a poached egg, black bean mash, queso cotija and pickled shallot on multigrain toast; a breakfast bowl with chorizo scramble, patatas bravas, sweet peppers, onions, cheddar and smoked paprika aioli; and a breakfast taco (one per order) featuring the choice of a chorizo, veggie or vegan tofu scramble with potatoes, peppers and onions in a flour tortilla, according to Zinnia’s website.

The cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Breakfast ends at noon Friday through Sunday.

flip’d by IHOP

The downtown Silver Spring location of flip’d by IHOP, a subchain of the IHOP restaurant franchise, opened Sept. 20 at 8537 Georgia Ave.

The Silver Spring location is the third opening of the chain, with the fourth location still anticipated for Cincinnati, Ohio. The other two locations are in Lawrence, Kansas, and New York City.

The menu at flip’d by IHOP features reimagined breakfast classics such as Buttermilk Pancake Bowls and egg sandwiches. The egg sandwich offerings, also referred to as “egg sammies,” include The Classic, which features the choice of hickory-smoked bacon or a sausage patty along with American cheese and folded eggs, or The Cali, which features avocado, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, pepper jack cheese and avocado cream with folded eggs, according to the business’s website.

Flip’d by IHOP is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

These breakfast options join downtown Silver Spring’s Tastee Diner, where locals have been gathering for breakfast since it opened in 1946; the flagship location in Bethesda has been in business since 1935. In 1994, the Montgomery County Council declared the Silver Spring Tastee Diner a historic landmark.

Tastee Diner serves a wide variety of American breakfast options such as eggs, hot cakes, bacon and sausage. Breakfast menu items include a variety of omelets including a western omelet and Spanish omelet, pork chop and eggs, steak and eggs, French toast, waffle, and fried chicken and waffle.

Tastee Diner is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.