A fire at a Glenmont apartment building left 21 people displaced. Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

A fire that broke out Wednesday night in a three-story Glenmont apartment building off Georgia Avenue left 16 adults and five children displaced, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

No serious injuries were reported from the blaze at 2370 Glenmont Circle, which is estimated to have caused about $600,000 worth of damage, Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Ninety-five firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the Georgian Woods complex that was reported about 11 p.m., according to Piringer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the blaze appears to have started in a couch outside the building. It then rapidly spread to a utility closet and into a common causeway for the building’s heating and air conditioning systems, burning vertically throughout the building, Piringer wrote.