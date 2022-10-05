Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state, and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the race for Montgomery County sheriff.

Maxwell Uy is running unopposed to be the next Montgomery County sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election.

Uy, 49, has worked in the county sheriff’s office for 28 years, serving in the criminal, domestic violence and court and transportation sections. Since 2020 he has served as the chief deputy, overseeing operations of all divisions within the office.

Before coming to the sheriff’s office, Uy served in the Honor Guard for the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment and was an active-duty member during the Persian Gulf War in the early 1990s.

Uy, a Democrat, defeated opponent Robert Bass in the July 19 primary, receiving 56.4% of the vote to 43.6% for Bass. No Republicans ran for the office.

The sheriff’s responsibilities, according to the county sheriff’s department website, include:

Court security and criminal transportation

Criminal warrant service

Service of process for the county court system

Child support enforcement

Combating domestic violence

In his answers to questions in Bethesda Beat’s 2022 Primary Voter’s Guide, Uy said he has a unique perspective as an Asian American in his ability to conduct outreach to the community. He said he will prioritize the need to ensure proper training for deputies, particularly in the area of de-escalation tactics.

In an interview on Tuesday, Uy said he recognizes that there are currently challenges for law enforcement when it comes to interactions with the community.

“I want to be a part of that positive change. I have a significant background in training and hiring, and I look forward to continuing to push the envelope for positive law enforcement interactions in Montgomery County,” he said.

If elected, Uy would succeed three-term Sheriff Darren Popkin, who was first elected to the office in 2010, then re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Popkin announced last year that he would not seek re-election this year, and would step down at the end of his term in December in order to spend more time with his family.

Early voting runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 in Montgomery County. For more information, visit Bethesda Beat’s 2022 General Election Voter’s Guide.