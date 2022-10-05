Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement

Two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are being investigated for using almost $600,000 in school system funds for personal use, according to an audit released by the Maryland General Assembly [Montgomery Community Media].

WMATA cracking down on fare evaders with fines

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is warning the public throughout this month that starting in November, Metro Transit Police will begin issuing fines to fare evaders. Fines will be up to $100 in Maryland and Virginia, and $50 in D.C. [WTOP].

Quince Orchard High girls soccer coach battles colon cancer

Quince Orchard High School girls soccer coach Peg Keiller has never missed a game in 24 years as the head coach. That includes last year, when she was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer two days before the season started. Despite the condition, she coached her team to the state semifinals. Keiller has been cancer free since this spring [DC News Now].

Today’s weather

Morning showers with a high of 62 degrees.

