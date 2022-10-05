A man was seriously injured after he fell onto the tracks at the Wheaton Metro station and was struck by a train Tuesday night, according to Metro transit police.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to the man who was struck by the train around 11:20 p.m., according to WMATA spokeswoman Sherri Ly. The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday morning, she wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue Service spokesman, posted on Twitter Wednesday that the man’s injuries were considered priority 1—the most serious on a scale of 1 to 3.

Video from station cameras shows the man “walking off-balance, stumbling and then falling onto the tracks as the train pulled into the station,” according to Ly.

