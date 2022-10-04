Several witnesses to an apparent shooting Saturday in Silver Spring knocked the gun away from the alleged shooter and then restrained him until officers arrived, according to Montgomery County police.

Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges after police say he shot and injured a man, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Lane around 6 p.m. Saturday and found a man bleeding from what “appeared” to be gunshot wounds, police said. Multiple witnesses were restraining Conway and had taken a black handgun from him, police said.

Witnesses later told officers that Conway was laying on top of the victim as part of a physical struggle, until the victim went limp. Conway then pointed the handgun at the victim’s head, and there was a clicking noise, indicating that the gun misfired, police said.

One witness then allegedly fought Conway for the gun and other witnesses also helped take the gun away from him before police arrived. Video released by police shows ate least two witnesses restraining a man on the ground.

A Montgomery County police department video shows witnesses restraining a man after an alleged shooting Saturday in Silver Spring.

Officers found a live round in the gun chamber after inspecting it, police said.

Conway has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

He is being held without bond. Attorney information was not listed as of Tuesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com