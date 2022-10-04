Courtesy photo

1. Tie a bow

Made for layering, this crewneck sweatshirt has a cute tie-front detail. Styled in a fall-forward dark oak, the Carrie offers pure comfort. It’s made in the U.S. by women-owned Year of Ours.

$128 at Flex All Day, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda, 202-760-0876, flexallday.com

Courtesy photo

2. In the bag

Time to perk up your look with a coffee-colored messenger bag. There is much to adore about this distressed vegan leather wonder by Peace Love Fashion. Accents include gold hardware, a slim outside pocket and a striped adjustable-length strap.

$99 at Scout & Molly’s, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda, 301-348-5047, scoutandmollys.com

Courtesy photo

3. So cozy

Nutmeg is one of fall’s signature spices (think pumpkin spice latte) and the perfect color to be cozy in through cooler days and clock changes. Wear this generously sized mock-neck sweater with skinny jeans, leggings or even opaque tights. The Ottoman slouchy tunic is made of cotton, nylon and spandex.

$168 at Free People, Westfield Montgomery mall, Bethesda, 301-365-3192, freepeople.com

Courtesy photo

4. To boot

Here’s a comfortable way to step into fall. Made in Italy, Jenni Kayne’s Canyon boot in chestnut suede with a crepe rubber sole comes with two sets of laces. These boots are ready for a crisp autumn day of foliage and fun, iced mocha in hand.

$545 at Jenni Kayne, Bethesda Row, 301-364-9160, jennikayne.com

Courtesy photo

5. Frame it

Unisex and almost too cool for (back to) school, Warby Parker’s Locke frames are better to see with and be seen in. The saturated color and contrasting acetate layers offer a modern take on a classic midcentury shape. Shown in layered cacao crystal; also available in blue.

$145 (price includes prescription lenses) at Warby Parker, Bethesda Row, 240-614-4317, warbyparker.com

Courtesy photo

6. Top coat

Ooh-la-latte, it’s tough to resist this deep brown vegan leather blazer. With plenty of stretch, the day-to-night piece by Generation Love is a near effortless way to infuse some versatile cocoa chic into your closet.

$365 at Belina Boutique, Wildwood Shopping Center, Bethesda, 301-897-2929, belinaboutique.com

Julia Beck is a strategist and writer who lives in Chevy Chase with her husband, two dogs and empty nest.

This story appears in the September/October 2022 issue of Bethesda Magazine.