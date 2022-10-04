Three 14-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., were charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking Monday in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police.

County and Rockville city police were called to the 20 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville Town Square around 11:50 a.m. Monday, police said in a press release.

According to police, the teens were wearing ski masks and approached a female who had parked her 2019 Rav4. One of the boys ran up to the victim and pushed her, which caused her to hit a concrete pillar and fall to the ground, according to police. The boy then displayed a gun and demanded her keys, police said.

When the victim screamed, witnesses ran to help and the three teens fled, according to police. The witnesses then followed the teens and took pictures, before one of the teens pointed a gun at them, according to police.

A Rockville police officer saw the three boys near the intersection of state Route 355 and East Gude Drive about a half hour later. They were later arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking and first-degree assault.

Police said the teens were released to their parents under “community detention” – an alternative to incarceration in which minors stay at home under supervision. It sometimes includes electronic monitoring.

