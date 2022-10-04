This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities.

Around 2:25 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard for a report of shots fired, according to police.

Christian Johnson, 32, had fired shots off of the apartment balcony and had barricaded the apartment, police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told reporters on Tuesday.

Goff said officers engaged in negotiations for about five hours with Johnson before they “gained entry” into the apartment. Johnson did not make any demands and was taken into custody peacefully around 9:20 a.m., she said.

No one was injured, Goff said.

Johnson’s 4-year-old son, who was in the apartment, was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was reunited with his mother. Goff did not have information about where the mother lived. No one else was in the apartment at the time, she said.

A shelter in place had been put in effect for the immediate area, but was lifted after Johnson was taken into custody.

Goff did not have information about what charges Johnson may be facing. She said officers found ammunition and a rifle inside the apartment, and that Johnson is prohibited from having a firearm in Maryland.

“This is still very early in the investigation, so I’m sure they will be talking to people in the neighborhood to get more information on Mr. Johnson,” Goff said.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com