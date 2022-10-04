A new Maryland law aims to reduces Roadside deaths

Monday was the first weekday for the new Move Over Law in Maryland – now the eighth state in the country with this type of traffic enforcement. The new law requires a driver to change lanes when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. [WJLA]

Montgomery County school officials offer progress report on current and future staffing

More than one month into the school year, Montgomery County public school officials reported that they have managed to fill 99% of their teacher vacancies. Along with boosting teacher quality, one of the goals of the education reform plan is to have a more diverse teaching staff. [WTOP]

Climate protesters who blocked Beltway exit July 4 in Montgomery County sentenced to jail time

The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the Declare Emergency organization, but despite that recommendation, the organization says the judge sentenced the defendants to four days in jail, explaining the ruling as a way to deter future disobedience. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Rain with a high near 50.

