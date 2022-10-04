A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.

When officers got to the scene, they found a Ford Mustang GT on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton Street. Police determined that the car had crashed into the home. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car at the time, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name Tuesday, pending notification of his family.

