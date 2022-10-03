Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Melville Place between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Glenmoor Reserve Lane around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 19 and 25. The thefts occurred on Hillburne Way and Chamberlin and Dorset avenues.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue between 11 p.m. Sept. 20 and 6 a.m. Sept. 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1900 block of East West Highway between 9 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m. Sept. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5900 block of Namakagan Road between 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. Sept. 24. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6500 block of Brookes Hill Court early Sept. 24. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from two men in the area of Rosemary Hills Drive and Porter Road early Sept. 20. The robber displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 19 and 22. The thefts occurred in the 12000 block of Montrose Village Terrace and the 1000 block of Rockville Pike. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the first block of Indian Hills Court between 11 p.m. Sept. 10 and 7 a.m. Sept. 21. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 11900 block of Goya Drive between 5 a.m. Sept. 18 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 19000 block of Hempstone Court between 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and 2 a.m. Sept. 12.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 18 and 24. The thefts occurred on Georgia Avenue, Fenwick Lane, Eastern and Ellsworth drives and the area of Eastern Drive and King Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 18 and 23. The thefts occurred in the area of Roeder Road and Spring Street, Watson Road and Hollow Glen Place.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 17 and 20. The thefts occurred in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road and the 8700 block of Gilbert Place. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road between 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 18 and 23. The thefts occurred on Cherry Hill Road, Featherwood Court and Stewart Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the first block of Crosswood Court between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Eastern Avenue and Newell Street between 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 3:15 p.m. Sept. 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of 13th and Kennett streets early Sept. 19. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of Blair Mill Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 1 a.m. Sept. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue between 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 5:15 a.m. Sept. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Garland and Domer avenues between 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 8600 block of Manchester Road between 8 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3 a.m. Sept. 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Stirling Road between 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7:15 a.m. Sept. 20. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane between 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 5:20 a.m. Sept. 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Plum Orchard Drive and Cherry Hill Road between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 23. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
Armed carjackings
- Two people stole a vehicle from a woman in the 8500 block of Cameron Street around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24. One of the carjackers displayed a weapon.
- Four people stole a woman’s vehicle in the 10300 block of Insley Street around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18. One of the carjackers displayed a weapon. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole merchandise from the 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue around 9 a.m. Sept. 18. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone stole merchandise from Little Home Deli in the 8400 block of Colesville Road early Sept. 18. Force was reported.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 8600 block of Second Avenue between 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and midnight.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9900 block of Shelburne Terrace between 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The thefts occurred in the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road and the 8600 block of Dakota Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 a.m. Sept. 20. The thefts occurred on the 18700 Walkers Choice Road and the 18500 block of Boysenberry Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Sept. 15 and 22. The thefts occurred on Grazing Way, Brassie Way and Bell Bluff Court. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18500 block of Flower Hill Way between 6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 20000 block of Hob Hill Way early Sept. 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered four days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Knoll Mist Lane early Sept. 20. The victim reported losing the key.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 8600 block of Hawk Run Terrace early Sept. 19.
