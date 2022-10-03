Bethesda Beat has launched its voters guide for the Nov. 8 general election.

The voters guide include bios and questionnaire answers from candidates for county executive, the County Council, school board, state’s attorney, the General Assembly and Congress, as well as other county and state offices.

It includes a section with frequently asked questions about the election and voting process, along with information about how to find polling places and early voting centers. Early voting will begin Oct. 27 and run through Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot or faxed vote-by-mail ballot is Nov. 1, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The deadline to request an electronic vote-by-mail ballot is Nov. 4 and to request one at the elections board office is Nov. 8. The board office is at 18753 N. Frederick Ave., Suite 210, Gaithersburg.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be mailed or deposited to any election drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 8, the day of the general election. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 8, according to the county elections board.