20 years ago, D.C. snipers terrorized Montgomery County and region

In the course of three weeks in October 20 years ago, the indiscriminate sneak shooting attacks by two snipers would leave 10 dead and three injured in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, crippling the terrified region and sparking a massive manhunt that was continually stymied and, in some ways, critically flawed. [The Washington Post]

Suspect and vehicle sought in fatal shooting of 57-year-old Silver Spring man

Detectives with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a Sept. 22 shooting that killed 57-year-old Bacilio Villatoro of Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Arguments to challenge state’s early counting of mail-in ballots set for this week

The Maryland Court of Appeals has pushed up the schedule for arguments in a challenge of a recent decision to count mail-in ballots early in Maryland. The decision comes after the State Board of Elections requested the court expedite the challenge filed by the Republican nominee for governor Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick). [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53

In case you missed it:

