Two people were hospitalized after a bus struck a utility pole in Silver Spring on Saturday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

The crash occurred on University Boulevard West near the intersection with Arcola Avenue, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

The crash involved a pedestrian who had to be extricated after becoming trapped under the bus, according to Piringer.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat on Saturday that two patients were taken to hospitals with injuries considered priority 2, the second-most serious on a scale of 1 to 3. One of the two patients had traumatic injuries, he said.

Piringer was not sure what type of bus was involved in the collision.

The crash caused some wires to come down, blocking traffic in some lanes, he said.

