A utility vehicle was struck by a CSX freight train Thursday evening in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. There were no reported injuries.

Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday that a utility truck had ended up on the tracks by the Randolph Road grade crossing.

According to Piringer, the driver left the scene before the vehicle was struck by the train. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

A portion of Randolph Road near the crossing was closed following the crash.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com