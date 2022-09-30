For the third consecutive year, there will be no Taste of Bethesda.

This year’s festival, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to steady rain in the forecast throughout the weekend, Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) spokeswoman Stephanie Coppula said Friday.

Rain is expected in the greater Washington, D.C., region for the next several days due to remnants from Hurricane Ian. Several events in the area have either been canceled or rescheduled, including Rockville’s Rocktobierfest – which also was scheduled for Saturday.

Coppula said Taste of Bethesda will not be rescheduled this year. However, BUP, which sponsors the event, plans to hold a restaurant week promotion some time in late fall or early winter.

“We obviously want to continue to support restaurants in downtown Bethesda,” she said.

Taste of Bethesda is normally an annual outdoor festival that has drawn thousands of visitors, offering food and drink samples from local restaurants. Visitors purchase tickets for a small fee to consume the samples.

The last Taste of Bethesda festival was held in 2019 and drew 35,000, according to BUP. However, the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

