Montgomery County considered place where Black people can prosper

Montgomery County is cited in groundbreaking new data about places nationwide where Black residents are prospering. Dubbed the Black Progress Index, this historic collaboration between the Brookings Institution and the NAACP examines the social factors that influence Black well-being.

The Black Progress Index finds Black people living in Montgomery County, a community of 1 million people near the nation’s capital, are doing well according to health and well-being measures. The index predicts a Black life expectancy of 81.3 years in this affluent enclave, where median household incomes hover around $112,000. [The Boston Globe]

Fortune Magazine names Gaithersburg as one of the best places to live

Gaithersburg in Montgomery County ranked No. 7 in the inaugural “Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families.”

The City of Gaithersburg was cited for its “unique, welcoming neighborhoods and tons of community programs for residents of all ages.”

The Casey Community Center and the annual Gaithersburg Book Festival were two of the city’s treasures highlighted by Fortune.

The magazine also noted Gaithersburg received a perfect score last year on the Municipal Equality Index, an initiative by the Human Rights Campaign that measures the inclusivity of municipalities as it relates to LGBTQ+ residents and workers. [WTOP]

Dan Cox challenges Wes Moore to debate during brief encounter at Eastern Shore festival

Gubernatorial hopefuls Wes Moore (D) and Dan Cox (R) drew the crowds and sparked the chatter at Wednesday’s Eastern Shore festival.

Cox again accused Moore of ducking debates. The two men shook hands, perhaps for the first time, just outside a Republican Party tent, where Cox had been eating.

When he saw Moore approaching, Cox put down his food, licked his fingers, and went outside to say hello. But the encounter ended abruptly when Cox demanded to know why Moore neglected to attend a candidate forum at Morgan State University on Tuesday.

“Good to see you,” Moore said, pulling away, as a campaign aide yelled, “We’ve got to go.” [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high of 63 degrees

