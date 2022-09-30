A fire damaged several townhouses Friday night in the 3500 block of Landing Way in Silver Spring, causing several families to be displaced, according to authorities.

As many as six families were displaced by the fire, according to a video that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter. Firefighters did assist some residents in leaving their homes, but did not make any rescues. No injuries were reported, he said.

“The good thing is nobody got hurt,” Piringer said. “The firefighters, civilians, everybody got out.”

According to Piringer, county firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in a townhouse at about 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find “multiple” townhouses on fire and “very heavy fire conditions.” They called for reinforcements, with about 85 firefighters responding to the scene, which is near Norbeck Road and Georgia Avenue.

He said the fire appeared to start on the “outside area” behind the row of townhouses and spread quickly to the siding of one home and then neighboring townhouses. The blaze was “fairly quickly controlled,” Piringer said. Radiant heat caused damage to townhouses across from those that burned, he said.

The video showed the blackened exterior of one townhouse in a long row and the melted siding on several others in another row across a grassy area.

Piringer said investigators were on the scene Friday night trying to determine the cause of the blaze.