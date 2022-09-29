County residents request 119,000 mail-in ballots for general election
As of Tuesday, 119,000 mail-in ballots have been requested for the general election in November.
Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the county’s Board of Elections, said that a majority of the mail-in ballots will go out to voters this weekend. He hopes that 55 ballot drop boxes will be installed by the end of Thursday. [Montgomery Community Media]
Red Line to run every 15 minutes this weekend
Due to ongoing maintenance, the Red Line will run every 15 minutes this weekend. There will be single-tracking between Forest Glen and Silver Spring.
Service will also be impacted on Metro’s other five rail lines, with ongoing repair work closing the Yellow Line until 2023. [DCist]
Bethesda property of late real estate developer for sale
The Bethesda property of Albert Small, who died last October, is on the market. It is a 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate and listed at $10.95 million.
Small co-founded Southern Engineering Corporation in 1950, a company responsible for the development of millions of square feet of office space, apartment complexes and single-family houses across the D.C. region. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Mostly sunny with a high of 69 degrees
In case you missed it…
B-CC High School parents demand better communication while administrators promise changes after lockdown
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
Report: Purple Line communities must focus on supporting small businesses, providing housing and preventing displacement