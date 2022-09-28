Gaithersburg-based biopharmaceutical company acquires smallpox drug

The Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions has completed its acquisition of Tembexa — the first treatment for smallpox approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Emergent acquired the drug from Chimerix Inc., a Durham, N.C.-based company. [Washington Business Journal]

Kusshi Sushi preparing for soft opening in Silver Spring

Kusshi Sushi is preparing for a soft opening of its location at 8512 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring. Kusshi Sushi also has a location in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development. [Source of the Spring]

Poll shows majority of Marylanders support legalization of marijuana for recreational use

A Goucher College poll released on Sep. 19 indicates that 59% of surveyed Maryland residents indicated they would vote in favor of a ballot measure in the upcoming November election to legalize the use of marijuana for recreational use. Thirty four percent of those surveyed opposed the measure. The survey featured 1,008 participants. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high close to 70 degrees.

