Overview: Sean Gagen and Amy Daum started this week in their new roles

The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years.

Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that includes North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac and Kensington. He started the job as Major Crimes director Monday, he wrote in a text message to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

The Major Crimes Division includes the following:

Fugitive Section

Homicide Section

Missing Persons/Cold Case Section

Robbery Section

Victim/Witness Assistance Unit

Replacing Gagen to oversee the Second District is Commander Amy Daum. Daum has served as the acting assistant chief for the Investigative Services Bureau, and for two years before that she was captain of the Special Victims Investigations Division, according to her LinkedIn profile. Daum has been with the department since 2003.

Daum started her position as the Second District commander over the weekend, she said during a forum at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Tuesday night.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com