Nike Unite store to open Nov. 3 in downtown Silver Spring

The upcoming Nike Unite store will open on Nov. 3 at 910 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring, according to its Google listing. The store will be opening in the former home of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, which closed in January to relocate to Ellsworth Place. [Source of the Spring]

Montgomery County updates business sign rules

The Montgomery County Council, reconvened from its summer recess, has adopted a newly rewritten signs section of its zoning ordinance as part of a broader push to ease regulatory burdens on businesses. [Washington Business Journal]

A new sign at Whitman High will celebrate its demolished dome

In the spring of 1962, a strange and wondrous structure began rising on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda. It was a geodesic dome, the futuristic building popularized by R. Buckminster Fuller. Soon the building would echo with the sounds of Keds and Chucks squeaking on a varnished wooden floor. The massive dome enclosed the gymnasium of the brand-new Walt Whitman High School. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72

In case you missed it:

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

Silver Spring’s future food hall to add cheesesteak and Mexican eateries