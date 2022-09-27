A dispute involving land that once was home to an African American cemetery in Bethesda is expected to be heard in the state’s Court of Special Appeals next week.

For six years, the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition, a nonprofit, has advocated for the preservation of the land where the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery once stood, thought to be on the parcel that houses the Westwood Tower Apartments at 5401 Westbard Ave.

The cemetery was paved over in the 1960s to create the parking lot and driveways when the apartments were under construction. Coalition members, which include members of Macedonia Baptist Church and descendants of those buried in the cemetery, have argued that remains are still buried there.

In July 2021, the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County (HOC) approved a letter of intent for the $51 million sale of the Westwood Tower Apartments to Charger Ventures LLC – a Bethesda-based investment management company. The transaction was scheduled to close at the beginning of September 2021.

A month after the HOC approved the letter of intent, the cemetery coalition sued the HOC on the grounds that the agency didn’t follow a state law requiring anyone selling a cemetery property to first obtain a court judgment granting permission for the land to be sold.

Montgomery County officials have never confirmed that graves still exist at the Westwood site, however a private archeological consultant conducted a study in 2017 and determined that the graves likely are still intact.

In the fall of 2021, following a hearing with 11 hours of testimony, Circuit Court Judge Karla Smith granted an injunction blocking the sale of the Westwood property to Charger Ventures. In her opinion at the time, Smith cited testimony from Lyle Torp of The Ottery Group, which conducted the 2017 study, saying that it was “highly unlikely” remains were removed during the construction of the apartments.

By late November 2021, Charger Ventures had scrapped its plans to purchase the site. HOC Chair Roy Priest said at the time the commission planned to continue with litigation in the matter, with the eventual goal of selling the property.

A hearing in the appeal is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Annapolis.

HOC General Counsel Aisha Memon wrote in a statement to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that “given the ongoing litigation, neither I nor any other HOC representative is able to comment on the appeal at this time.”

Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, a leader in the cemetery coalition, and attorney Steve Lieberman, representing the cemetery advocates, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The coalition sent out a press release last week inviting people to attend the hearing and also urging people to donate to online funds set up to help memorialize the site.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com