A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman.

The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter around noon Tuesday.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat that a brush fire nearby spread to the outside of the building, causing exterior damage. The fire was later extinguished.

No one was injured, according to Piringer.

