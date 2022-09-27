A damaged gas line in a construction area at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development has led to an evacuation Tuesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that in the construction excavation area a damaged gas line was leaking and some buildings had been evacuated as a precaution. Additionally the area has been cordoned off to pedestrians.

Piringer wrote that Washington Gas is on scene and the leak has been controlled.

A hazardous materials team is inspecting the area, Piringer wrote.

Roads throughout the retail development are closed.

A Washington Gas spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

