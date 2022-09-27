The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County.

Here are 10 upcoming festivals this fall season:

Taste of Bethesda

Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.

The event will highlight the community’s restaurants while also featuring live entertainment and an activity area for children. Admission to the event is free but tickets must be purchased for the food samples offered by participating restaurants. Four tickets cost $5 and ticket sales end at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

There will be five stages providing entertainment throughout the day. For the full schedule of performances, visit BUP’s website.

Latin Rhythms Festival

The BlackRock Center for the Arts present the Latin Rhythms Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 on the lawn of the The BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown.

The third annual Latin Rhythms Festival includes a street market, local artists, Latino-owned businesses and multiple performances.

Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fall Fair

The Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fall Fair will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring.

The event will highlight local vendors selling food, drinks, art and crafts. Admission to the event is free. To become a vendor, those interested have to register online.

PIKEtoberfest

The 2022 PIKEtoberfest is from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pike & Rose at 11870 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda.

The free event features a beer garden serving local and craft beers, a live band and DJ, hand-made and craft goods, games and kid activities.

Westfield Wheaton Fall Carnival

The Westfield Wheaton Fall Carnival starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and ends 10 p.m. Oct. 16. Ride tickets are $1.75 each, 30 for $40 and 50 for $60. Rides cost three to five tickets.

The Bethesda Row Arts Festival

The Bethesda Row Arts Festival is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in Bethesda Row, 4827 Bethesda Avenue. The event will feature 165 artists from around the country, showcasing their works from sculpture and ceramics to painting and drawing.

Great Pumpkin Race & Fall Festival

The Great Pumpkin Race & Fall Festival will be held from 1 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at North Creek Community Center at 20125 Arrowhead Road in Montgomery Village.

The race is a side-by-side, single-elimination race featuring handcrafted, decorated pumpkin race cars. The festival includes live music, food and children’s activities.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in Gaithersburg. The festival takes place around the Arts Barn, Kentlands Mansion and Kentlands Village Green and along Main Street and Market Square.

The free event will feature performances by the Alte Kameraden German Band and Alt-Washingtonia Bavarian Dancers, traditional festival foods and selections from local microbreweries.

There will also be professional pumpkin carving and apple cider pressing demonstrations, fun inflatables, hands-on crafts, pumpkin and face painting, balloon twisting, bubbles, artists and crafters, family activities and strolling entertainers. There will be three stages for various live performances. Some activities will include a fee.

The event includes more than 150 vendor booths, live music from 18 local bands, food trucks and more.

Latin American Film Festival

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in downtown Silver Spring is presenting the 33rd AFI Latin American Film Festival through Oct. 12 in Silver Spring. The festival will feature 41 films from 21 countries. For full lineup of shows at the theater at 8633 Colesville Road and tickets, visit the American Film Center website.

Mid-Atlantic Antiques Festival

The Mid-Atlantic Antiques Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 to 20 at 19120 Jerusalem Road in Poolesville, rain or shine.

The festival will feature antiques ranging from furniture, art, primitives to glassware, linens, silver and jewelry. There will be live music and local food trucks and Landmade Brewing will provide food and beverages for sale. Admission to the event is $10.