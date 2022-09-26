Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Wetherill Road between noon and 3:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Woodmont Avenue between 8 and 10 p.m. Sept. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5000 block of Jamestown Road between 5 and 11 a.m. Sept. 15. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the next day.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money and property from two adults in the 1700 block of East West Highway around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The attacker displayed a weapon and assaulted one of the victims.
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 7600 block of Old Georgetown Road around 9 p.m. Sept. 17. The attackers displayed weapons and assaulted the victim.
Commercial thefts
- Someone stole merchandise from Strosniders Hardware in the 10500 block of Connecticut Avenue early Sept. 16. Force was reported.
- Someone stole money and property from a woman in the Whole Foods in the 4400 block of Willard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike between 7 and 8:45 p.m. Sept. 13. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike between 5 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 13. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 11400 block of Duryea Drive between 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Great Elm Drive between 12:50 and 1:50 p.m. Sept. 12.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 17500 block of Collier Circle between 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. Sept. 11.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 10700 block of Red Barn Lane around 11:25 p.m. Sept. 11. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12800 block of Brushwood Terrace between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 12000 block of Wetherfield Lane early Sept. 12. A door to the home was reportedly left unlocked and a key was used to steal the vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 17500 block of Collier Circle between 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. Sept. 11. The vehicle was recovered Sept. 11.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 19400 block of Wootton Avenue between 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and 1 a.m. Sept. 13. A door to the home was reportedly left unlocked and a key was taken and used to steal the vehicle. It was recovered Sept. 13.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 9 and 17. The thefts occurred on Ellsworth Drive, East West Highway, Blair Mill Way, Kennett and 16th streets and Georgia and Wayne avenues. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Piney Branch Road between 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 10 and 14. The thefts occurred in the 10000 block of Raynor Road and the 9700 block of Braddock Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8:20 a.m. Sept. 15. The thefts occurred in the 11000 block of Lockwood Drive and the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A moped was taken in the 8500 block of Cameron Street between 1 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue between 12:40 p.m. Sept. 9 and 7 a.m. Sept. 13. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Cameron Street between 7:30 and 11 p.m. Sept. 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Beacon Road between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. Sept. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole cash from the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Sept. 16. The robber displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone assaulted a man in the 900 block of Bonifant Street early Sept. 11. The attacker displayed a weapon and was later arrested.
- Someone assaulted a man in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The robber displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between 11 p.m. Sept. 12 and 8:45 p.m. Sept. 13. The thefts occurred in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle and the 9300 block of Willow Creek Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 1:45 p.m. Sept. 14 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The thefts occurred on Rickenbacker, Silverfield and Tindal Springs drives. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of South Frederick Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle between 3 p.m. Sept. 12 and 7 a.m. Sept. 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19400 block of Brassie Place between 8 a.m. Sept. 12 and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Theft
- Two people stole merchandise from someone at Boost Mobile in the 18300 block of Contour Road around 2 p.m. Sept. 11. One robber displayed a weapon.
