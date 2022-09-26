Families unable to access funds from state college savings program following audit ‘issue’

Silver Spring resident Brian Savoie began setting aside money for his son’s college tuition nearly 20 years ago, when his first-born, Caleb, entered kindergarten. Now, facing a fall semester tuition payment, the Savoie family cannot access all of the money in their account due to a glitch in one of Maryland’s tuition savings programs. [Maryland Matters]

Poolesville fisherman catches 77-pound albacore

A Poolesville man now holds the state record after catching a 77-pound albacore on Sept. 20. Thomas “Tad” Bodmer was recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore or long fin-tuna. [MyMCMedia]

Montgomery County juggling mobilization of rescue crews to help with Florida storms

Montgomery County officials are offering aid to Florida as the state deals with damaging storm threats. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 76

In case you missed it:

State’s attorney to high school students: If you see something, say something

New e-scooter law focused more on education, safety than police enforcement, officials say

MCPS looks to plug gaps in learning stemming from pandemic disruptions