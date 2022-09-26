This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened

A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The department posted on Twitter that the road was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue. Just before 5 p.m. the department posted that the road had reopened.

Lt. Tracy Lieberman, a Park Police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat that the closure was due to a death investigation. She did not provide additional details.

