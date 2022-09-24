Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring.

According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered her apartment at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. As the woman and the male struggled, the male sexually assaulted the woman. The woman screamed and the male ran from the apartment. The male said nothing during the assault, police said.

The male was described as wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.