Regulator says Metro tracks may lead to wheel safety issue

A report on track problems raised more concern about wheel issues on Metro railcars. Throughout the Metrorail system, turns, curves, switches and turnaround points on the tracks could potentially put strain on the wheels of railcars.

Metro’s safety watchdog – the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) – just uncovered an engineer’s report from around 2015 that talked about the problem of wheel migration, or wheels that move out of alignment. [NBC4]

At Bethesda Jewish Congregation, Rabbi Eric Abbott brings his own interfaith story

One thing that stood out about Bethesda Jewish Congregation to Rabbi Eric Abbott was how it welcomed interfaith families.

“BJC is phenomenal in its interfaith work, fully accepting of interfaith couples and families,” said Abbott. “We’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re part of our community, come be a member, doesn’t matter if you’re Jewish or not.’ ” [Washington Jewish Week]

Montgomery County developing community guide to prevent and address flooding

Montgomery County is developing a flood management plan it wants residents to help inform. Residents are being asked to share their experiences with flood situations by filling out a brief and confidential questionnaire that will lend insight into potential strategies to eliminate or minimize the risks of flooding. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 66 degrees

