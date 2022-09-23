We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our audience team with the hiring of James Musial and Elizabeth Moseley. Together they will support our newsroom to ensure our content and products serve and grow our readership.

Elizabeth Moseley joins our team this week as an audience producer. She will manage social media, our membership program and other engagement initiatives. Moseley is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native who studied journalism and theater at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and The University of Alabama, where she was the chief copy editor of the campus newspaper. Elizabeth previously worked at NCTA – The Internet and Television Association and Meredith Corporation, producing and publishing videos for brands like Allrecipes, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Martha Stewart Living and Health Magazine.

Reach out to her at elizabeth.moseley@bethesdamagazine.com or @EAMoseley.

James Musial joined our team this week as an engagement and product specialist. He manages operations, curation and innovation for our digital products, as well as analytics reporting. Musial studied English and journalism at Georgetown University, where he served as deputy editor of the school paper’s social media team. James grew up near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and previously worked at the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle as a digital and audience specialist.

Reach out to him at james.musial@bethesdamagazine.com or @jamescmusial.

Bethesda Beat last month welcomed lifestyles reporter Akira Kyles and politics reporter Ginny Bixby.