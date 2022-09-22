Montgomery Parks will host Parks Ale Trail, a family-friendly festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Needwood in Rockville.

The festival will feature a nearly 2-mile hike along the trails of Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Regional Park, live music, a beer garden and food available for purchase, according to a news release from Montgomery Parks.

“We are excited to bring the Ale Trail to Lake Needwood and Rock Creek Regional Park. The trail offers scenic views of the lake and highlights one of the many amenities the park has to offer. It will be a beautiful day to kick off fall with a hike, live music, local beer, and food,” said Michael Coppersmith, director of Montgomery Parks Activation Program, in the release.

True Respite Brewing in Derwood will offer beer for purchase in the main event area and at an outpost at the midway point of the hiking trail where hikers can relax and take in the scenery. Food will be available for purchase from Corned Beef King, Dog Haus Biergarten and Rita’s Crepes.

The entertainment will be provided by Shane Gamble, who will take the stage at 11:30 a.m. and perform throughout the event, including his Billboard Top 40 Single Beautiful Work and breakout single Turn My Way, according to the release.

Guests are required to provide valid identification to purchase alcohol and all guests under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Kids will have the opportunity to climb trees with the support of Montgomery Parks tree-climbing crews. Dogs are also welcome but must be leashed.