A man has been charged with shooting at a group of people earlier this month in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearms charges, police said in a press release Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Treetop Lane just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 6 for the report of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, a witness said they heard people arguing outside and looked out a window to see a white Infiniti SUV with a group of young people standing nearby.

According to police, Patterson pulled a gun out of his bag during the argument and a female he was with knocked the weapon out of his hand. Patterson then picked up the gun and fired a round toward the group, police said. Everyone then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey.

Later the SUV returned to the scene and members of the group who had been shot at told officers that the alleged shooter was driving a black Hyundai Sonata, police said. During an investigation, police identified Patterson as the suspect after determining that the vehicle was registered to him.

Police arrested Patterson on Sept. 10 during a traffic stop, according to the press release. He is being held without bond.

Keith Showstack, an attorney who represents Patterson, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

