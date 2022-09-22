This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 2022, to replace one of the news items listed in this roundup.

Life sciences firm locates new headquarters in Rockville to meet increased demand

MaxCyte Inc., a life sciences firm which specializes in marketing a cell-engineering platform to help pharmaceutical companies create new drugs and therapies, has relocated from Gaitherburg to Rockville.

The firm now is located in a 67,000 square-foot space at 9713 Key West Avenue, 40,000 square feet larger than its prior home. MaxCyte President and CEO Doug Doerfler said the move will help the company expand its manufacturing operations, as well as increasing lab activity.

It also allows more space for a growing staff, Doerfler said. Worldwide, there are 120 employees, double the amount of workers compared to when MaxCyte went public last year. There are more than 20 current job openings across the company, which was founded in 1999. [Washington Business Journal]

Downtown Bethesda sees greater residential, commericial development

The downtown Bethesda area has seen a recent uptick in commericial and residential development, highlighted by the grand opening of the international Marriott headquarters this week.

County planners have envisioned the transformation of downtown Bethesda from a sleepy suburb of Washington, D.C., to a thriving urban community. Along with Marriott, there is The Wilson, a 23-story office tower which houses the headquarters for local television channel Fox 5 DC, and the 22-story Avocet Tower, a space for offices and a hotel.

County officials anticipate that the number of apartments and condominiums grow to more than 8,000 units in the coming years. [WTOP]

California woman charged with stealing from county resident in lottery ticket scam

A California woman was charged with stealing almost $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident in a lottery ticket scam that involved her and another two acquaintances.

Police allege that Daisy Castillo Badillo, 58, of Los Angeles, convinced the victim in April that if she helped another person claim lottery winnings, she could take some of them. The two were talking in Rockville with another man in Rockville and had the victim call a third person involved in the scam, who claimed the caller needed to provide money in order to claim the prize, police said.

The victim then drove to two Bank of America branches and gave the suspects money out of the corresponding ATMs, police said. Police ask anybody who may be a victim to call 240-773-5530, and callers can remain anonymous. [MoCo Show]

Today’s weather

A high of 78 degrees with scattered thunderstorms

In case you missed it…

MCPS implements restrictions at high school sporting events after football game brawl

Tutor Perini selected as contractor for I-270 and Beltway widening project

XO Modern Pho & Grill in Rockville offers modern take on traditional Vietnamese dish