With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday.

Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:

Silver & Sons Barbecue

Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that is commonly stationed in Silver Spring and Rockville, will offer starters/spreads, main dishes, vegetables and desserts for its High Holiday menu. The Rosh Hashanah menu features matzo ball soup by the quart, classic hummus and smoked eggplant baba ganoush by the pint, Creekstone prime brisket, pulled lamb shoulder, pomegranate braised chickpeas, harissa-roasted carrots and apple challah bread pudding. For the full menu and prices, visit the business’s website. Pickups are available Friday through Sunday.

Summer House

Summer House in North Bethesda is serving a prix fixe Rosh Hashanah menu for dine-in and carryout. The menu includes traditional dishes such as challah bread with sliced apples and honey, matzo ball soup, slow-braised beef short rib, apple galette with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, and more. The holiday menu is $54.95 per guest, and $24.95 for children aged 12 and under (plus tax, gratuity not included) and is available for dine-in and carryout only.

Holiday reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant; be sure to mention your interest in the holiday menu. For guests wishing to celebrate at home, carryout orders must be placed on Tock by Thursday at 5 p.m. The regular dinner menu will also be available along with the holiday menu.

Mon Ami Gabi

Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda will serve a Rosh Hashanah holiday spread presented by Executive Chef Andrew Fleischauer. The multi-course menu includes traditional dishes like challah bread with apples and honey, matzo ball soup, prime all-natural Brandt beef brisket, seared Atlantic salmon and more. The holiday menu is $54.95 per person and $21.95 for children 12 and under, plus tax. The Rosh Hashanah menu is available for dine-in and carryout only. Carryout orders must be placed by Thursday at 5 p.m.

Call Your Mother

Call Your Mother Deli at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda will serve a Rosh Hashanah dinner for four for $160. The menu features slow-roasted brisket, seven-vegetable couscous, roasted carrot and pomegranate salad, brown butter cherry pecan kugel and round challah. Orders need to be in by Thursday for pick-up or delivery from most shops on Sunday or Monday.

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers, located in Potomac, is offering a Rosh Hashanah menu that includes traditional tastes and some of its guests’ favorites. Menu items include house-made round challah, matzo ball soup, tzimmes, potato latkes, apricot sticky chicken and slow-cooked brisket. Dessert options include flourless chocolate cake and apple pie. For the full menu, visit the business’s website. The menu is available for dine-in, delivery or pick-up Sunday through Oct. 5.