147 MCPS students announced as National Merit semifinalists

Montgomery County Public Schools has announced that 147 students have been named as National Merit semifinalists. They were chosen from the high school juniors that scored highest on the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and will compete nationally for scholarships that will be awarded in the spring.

The MCPS semifinalists come from 13 different high schools. The schools with the most finalists are Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, with 48, Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, with 24, Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, with 18, Poolesville High School, with 16, and Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, with 11. [Montgomery Community Media]

Dozens displaced in Rockville apartment fire

A fire damaged several units in an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road in Rockville on Tuesday, displacing dozens of residents, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. Several cats and dogs were rescued in the fire. [DC News Now]

Marriott celebrates its past in new Bethesda headquarters

David Marriott, the chairman of Marriott International’s board of directors, reflected on the accomplishments of the members of his family who built the company on Monday during a tour of the new Bethesda headquarters. A ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the building on Monday. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Warm with a high of 86 degrees

