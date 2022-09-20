Moore holds lead over Cox in Maryland governor’s race

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and his fellow Maryland Democrats are well-positioned to sweep statewide offices in this fall’s election, according to new polling from Goucher College in partnership with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR. [Baltimore Banner]

Montgomery County diner cuts hours amid staffing shortage

Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the owners announced citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country.” [Daily Voice]

Maryland to help those hit by Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico this weekend. MD Task Force 1 is an Urban Rescue Team out of Montgomery County. 35 members will be in Puerto Rico for a 10 to 14 day deployment.

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 82

In case you missed it:

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dancing and films

Pedestrian, bicycle safety efforts on County Council agenda Tuesday

Football teams suspended at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after Friday night brawl