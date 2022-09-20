Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to Montgomery Village and Germantown this fall, according to the office of state District 39 Del. Lesley Lopez.

The program will expand to Montgomery Village this month and in Germantown in November, according to a release from Lopez’s office .

“It’s finally happening! My lifelong dream of collaborating with Dolly Parton is happening… kind of,” Lopez said in the release.

The program also serves Rockville, Gaithersburg, Kensington, Silver Spring, Aspen Hill, Glenmont, Wheaton, Norbeck and Takoma Park.

Parton started Imagination Library in 1995 her home state of Tennessee in honor of her father, who was illiterate. The program provides a new book each month for children up to age 5 to build their library at home, no matter their income, according to the program’s website.

Residents in the 20886 and 20876 ZIP codes who have children up to age 5 can receive a monthly book. To sign up, visit the Montgomery County branch of the program’s website.