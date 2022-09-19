Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue between Sept. 4 and 7. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Kenwood Forest Lane between 5:30 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 6. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 5 and 10. The thefts occurred on Montrose Avenue, Weymouth Street, Woodglen Drive, Patapsco Drive and Rockville Pike. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 5 and 9. The thefts occurred on Carlton Street, Glen Cove Parkway, Chevy Chase Drive, and Wissioming, Jamestown and Pyle roads. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Chatham Road between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 a.m. Sept. 7. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Lancaster Drive between 10 p.m. Sept. 9 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5800 block of Nicholson Lane between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered Sept. 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5600 block of Namakagan Road between 9 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered Sept. 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11500 block of Hitching Post Lane between 10 p.m. Sept. 4 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered Sept. 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9900 block of Hall Road early Sept. 7. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Hamilton Spring Road between midnight and 8 a.m. Sept. 10. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Friendship Gourmet Market in the 5500 block of Friendship Boulevard early Sept. 8. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 1 and 5. The thefts occurred on Larkmeade Lane, Lakenheath Way and Gainsborough Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- Two vehicles were stolen from Lexus of Rockville in the 15500 block of Frederick Road between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6:50 a.m. Sept. 9. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was stolen in the 14900 block of Talking Rock Court between 1:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 5. The vehicle was recovered the next day. A 15-year-old boy was arrested.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19600 block of Westerly Avenue between 4 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Force was reported. A key was taken and used to steal the vehicle. It was recovered the same day. Boys ages 15 and 17 were arrested.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people stole property from a man in the Chick-Fil-A in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 8.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 1 and 9. The thefts occurred on Silver Spring Avenue, Cameron and Kennett streets, Ellsworth Drive, Roeder Road, East West Highway, 2nd and Georgia avenues. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 5 and 9. The thefts occurred in the 2000 block of Lyttonsville Road and the 1700 block of Noyes Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road between 7 p.m. Sept. 5 and 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Sept. 1 and 7. The thefts occurred on Sierra Street, Northampton and Southampton drives, and Beacon and Mt. Pisgah roads. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive between 2 a.m. Sept. 6 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 3 and 9. The thefts occurred in the 13800 and 14000 blocks of Castle Boulevard and the 3600 block of Turbridge Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street between 7 p.m. Sept. 3 and 5:45 a.m. Sept. 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1400 block of East West Highway around 7 p.m. Sept. 7. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue between 11:55 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 7. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 12400 block of O’Fallon Street between 2 and 7 a.m. Sept. 5. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11600 block of Lockwood Drive between 11 p.m. Sept. 7 and 7:40 a.m. Sept. 8. It was recovered Sept. 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of Chilton Drive between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6 a.m. Sept. 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Sept. 7.
Commercial burglary
- Money and property were taken from Tenley Nails in the 8300 block of Colesville Road early Sept. 6. Force was reported.
Commercial robbery
- A man stole shoes from Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The robber pointed a pair of scissors at two employees, according to police.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 7 and 9. The thefts occurred on Bishopstone Court and Walkers Choice and Lake Landing roads. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 26 and Sept. 9. The thefts occurred on Tippett Lane, Mills Choice and Stedwick roads and Little Pond Place. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Rickenbacker Drive between 5 and 6 a.m. Sept. 3. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 200 block of Water Street between 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6.
