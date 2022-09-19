County police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Montgomery County police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. [WTOP]

Montgomery College gets $1.6M to support students pursuing IT careers

A program to support underrepresented students pursuing careers in information technology is launching at Montgomery College — with a $1.6 million boost from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Rockville-based community college and 12 other institutions with a total of $45 million in grant funding, the institution announced Thursday. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery Community Media CEO announces retirement

Veteran television executive Nannette Hobson announced Thursday that she is retiring as chief executive officer of Montgomery Community Media in Rockville at the end of the year. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88

