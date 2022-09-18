Two separate, but related vehicle crashes on Interstate 270 in Rockville left one dead and two injured early Sunday morning, according to Maryland State Police. One driver was taken into custody following the crashes on suspicion of impaired driving, but later released.

Around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, a 2015 Tesla Model S and 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 near the Montrose Road interchange, police said in a press release. The Tesla Model S struck the back of the Sienna and both vehicles stopped on the interstate, police said.

Separately, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on I-270 and approached the Toyota Sienna that was stopped from the previous crash, according to police. Despite trying to swerve, the driver of the Cruze struck the back of the Sienna.

Sandra Lorena Morales DeArevala, 35, a passenger in the Sienna, died at the scene, police said. Two other males who were in the Sienna were injured and were taken to Inova Trauma Center in Northern Virginia, police said.

Following the crash, the driver of the Tesla, was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, according to police. He was later released after troopers communicated with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation and the findings will be turned over to the State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

