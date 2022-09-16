WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

Engineers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water authority for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, working to get clean water for the community.

An advisory warning residents of Jackson to boil their water before using it was finally lifted yesterday after seven weeks. After one of the city’s water treatment plants failed, 150,000 residents were left without clean drinking water. WSSC engineers were part of the team working on fixing pumps, filtration and distribution systems to restore clean water to the city. [NBC4]

Florida firm purchases office complex in Bethesda

A Florida firm purchased a sizable commercial complex in Bethesda last week. CP Group out of Boca Raton, in a joint venture with New York-based DRA Advisors, bought Democracy Center Sept. 9 for an undisclosed price. Located at 6901, 6903 and 6905 Rockledge Drive, the campus sits roughly where Montgomery County’s vaunted “DNA Alley” along I-270 meets the Beltway. [Washington Business Journal]

Friendship Heights Village Council supports new development in Chevy Chase after losing appeal

The Friendship Heights Village Council now supports the planned redevelopment of 5500 Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, after losing an appeal to the Montgomery County Planning Board’s approval of the project. The village council has signed an agreement with Donohoe Development and Carr Properties, in which it withdrew its original opposition. This comes after a Circuit Court ruling that upheld the Planning Board’s decision. Donohoe and Carr acquired 5500 Wisconsin and 5520 Wisconsin for $74 million last year. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees

