A teenage girl was struck and injured by a driver Friday morning in Wheaton, according to Montgomery County police.

Police got a call around 8 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Veirs Mill and Claridge roads, police said in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

Police said a “female teenager” was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police did not provide additional information.

The area where the crash occurred is near Newport Mill Middle School. Chris Cram, a Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman, did not have additional information as of Friday morning.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com