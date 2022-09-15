Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council

County Council Vice President Evan Glass was first in the Democratic primary for an at-large County Council seat, topping a list of eight candidates.

Glass said the new council, given that all the Democratic primary winners prevail in the general election, will be more representative of the county as a whole. Council tradition would mean he would be elected to serve as president of the body if he wins the general election–at a time where the council is growing, where six women could be seated at the dais, and the racial and ethnic makeup would be more diverse.

It also is incumbent on every council member to work better with County Executive Marc Elrich, given that he wins his general election, Glass said. [Maryland Matters]

Montgomery County Police K-9 dies

A retired K-9 for the county police department died earlier this month.

The K-9, Harper, died on Sept. 10 after a serious medical emergency and complications from that. He served the department for seven years.

Police said Harper was responsible for close to 200 apprehensions. [WUSA9]

County announces preservation of affordable housing in Rockville

County Executive Marc Elrich, Department of Housing and Community Affairs officials, Rockville leaders, and others celebrated the preservation of 118 affordable units and producing 59 additional affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville.

The project was financed with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. The complex is within walking distance to the Rockville Metro station. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 79 degrees

